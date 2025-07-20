Sishuwa Sishuwa, Stop Misleading the Nation, President Hichilema Is Simply Following the Law and National Practice





By Tobbius Chilembo Hamunkoyo, LLB



Dr. Sishuwa Sishuwa’s reckless article, which accuses President Hakainde Hichilema of lies, bribery, and manipulation in the funeral affairs of late President Edgar Lungu, must be condemned in the strongest possible legal terms.





His claims are not only false and misleading ,they violate basic principles of public accountability and legal reasoning. Zambia is a democracy governed by law, and it is unacceptable for a public intellectual to publish accusations without even a single reference to the Constitution, statutes, or factual proof.





This is not journalism. It is political slander.



The Benefits of Former Presidents Act (Chapter 15 of the Laws of Zambia) explicitly grants Government full legal authority over the funeral and burial of any former President.





The Act does not give the family unilateral control over funeral decisions, it entrusts the State with that duty for purposes of dignity, unity, and order. President Hichilema’s actions are consistent with the law and represent the correct execution of State functions. To paint this as manipulation is legally baseless and grossly irresponsible.





Sishuwa’s rejection of Zambia’s long-standing national tradition, that all former Presidents are buried at Embassy Park under Government supervision , is misleading and dangerous. It ignores the established juris opinio, or customary legal practice, which has been consistently applied since 2008. Presidents Kaunda, Chiluba, Mwanawasa, Sata, and Banda were all buried through Government-led ceremonies.





No President has ever received a private burial abroad. To attack a sitting President for upholding this legacy is to distort both law and history.





The State’s legal action in South Africa to prevent any unlawful burial attempt was not aggressive, it was mandatory. Under Zambian law, the President is duty-bound to ensure the burial is handled with national oversight.





The late President’s remains cannot be treated as personal property or used in private arrangements that defy national policy. The Government was right to intervene, and its actions were guided by law, not politics. To suggest otherwise is to undermine the rule of law.





Sishuwa’s article fails every test of credible legal writing. He accuses the Government of bribery and deceit, yet he provides zero evidence and does not cite a single law. This amounts to spreading malicious and defamatory content in violation of ethical norms.





False statements made without proof damage public trust, inflame emotions, and violate Zambia’s democratic values. The public must be protected from such reckless commentary.





Zambia is a nation built on constitutional principles. Article 8 of the Constitution demands morality, good governance, and unity. By misrepresenting lawful Government actions as corrupt schemes, Sishuwa is not promoting democracy , he is threatening it. The Lungu family must be allowed to mourn, but the law must guide this solemn process. President Hichilema is not politicising death; he is upholding State duty and honoring a former Head of State as required by law. The misleading rhetoric must end, and the truth must prevail.