Sisulu Foundation demands Ramaphosa’s resignation, slams response to corruption crisis as “bureaucratic theatre





The Walter & Albertina Sisulu Foundation has called for the immediate resignation of President Cyril Ramaphosa, accusing him of failing to decisively tackle South Africa’s deepening corruption crisis.





In a strongly worded statement, the Foundation labeled Ramaphosa’s response to allegations of corruption within law enforcement and the justice system as “bureaucratic theatre,” criticizing his governance as symbolic and insufficient to address the nation’s challenges.





The Foundation’s condemnation follows explosive claims by KwaZulu-Natal Police Commissioner Lieutenant-General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi, who exposed alleged collusion between police leadership, political appointees, and organized criminal syndicates.





Mkhwanazi’s revelations, described by the Foundation as a “vital turning point” in the fight against corruption, prompted Ramaphosa to place Police Minister Senzo Mchunu on paid leave and appoint Professor Firoz Cachalia as acting minister.





The president also announced a judicial commission of inquiry to investigate the allegations.

However, the Sisulu Foundation, chaired by Dr. Allan Boesak, dismissed these actions as inadequate. “Placing a minister on special leave and launching another inquiry are not signs of strong leadership.





These are attempts to delay and deflect, not to resolve,” Boesak said. The Foundation argued that Ramaphosa’s response shields political elites from accountability and fails to address systemic issues like organized crime, human trafficking, and money laundering.





They further criticized his handling of the unresolved Phala Phala scandal, calling it a “direct spit in the face of our revolutionary forefathers” and a betrayal of the values of Walter and Albertina.





The call for Ramaphosa’s resignation comes amid growing public frustration with governance in South Africa. The Foundation urged Parliament, civil society, and faith leaders to act as “defenders of the democratic promise” rather than spectators to what they described as “elite negotiation.”



They also condemned recent remarks by Minister in the Preside