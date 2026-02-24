SIU Reveals South Africa’s Immigration System Was Treated as a Marketplace



The Special Investigating Unit (SIU) has uncovered a disturbing reality in which South Africa’s immigration system is treated as a marketplace, where permits and visas are sold to the highest bidder.





Officials entrusted with safeguarding the integrity of the Department of Home Affairs instead turned their positions into profit-making schemes, aided by external actors, including Prophet Shepherd Bushiri, Kudakwashe Mpofu, and Nigerian rapper Prince Daniel Obioma, also known as 3GAR.





According to SIU Spokesperson Kaizer Kganyago, the latter is accused of using their influence, fabricated documentation, and manipulated systemic weaknesses to secure fraudulent residence permits.





Kganyago said such acts cost the Department of Home Affairs over R150 million.





“The investigation reveals that the country’s borders were not protected by law but auctioned off through corruption. South Africa was being sold one permit at a time.





“The investigation into the affairs of Home Affairs was authorised by President Cyril Ramaphosa under Proclamation 154 of 2024. An interim report outlining the outcomes of our investigation has been submitted to the President, and we are now making the findings publicly available,” he said.