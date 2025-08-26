SIWILA DEMANDS PUBLIC APOLOGY FROM KWACHA MP AFTER EMBARRASSING REJECTION INCIDENT





By: Sun FM TV Reporter



Former civic leader Manase Siwila has called on Kwacha Constituency Member of Parliament to issue a public apology and reconcile with his constituents following a recent incident that he described as deeply embarrassing.





The MP was reportedly rejected by members of his community during a public event attended by Republican President Hakainde Hichilema, a moment Mr. Siwila said exposed the growing disconnect between elected officials and the people they serve.





According to Mr. Siwila, the rejection was not merely symbolic but a reflection of the community’s frustration over the lack of tangible development and poor engagement from their representative.





He emphasized that such incidents should serve as a wake-up call for all political stakeholders to return to their constituencies and prioritize service delivery, warning that continued neglect could lead to further public

humiliation.

