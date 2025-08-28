SIWILA URGES PF TO EMBRACE UNITY AND FRESH LEADERSHIP

Lusaka… Thursday August 28, 2025 – Former Patriotic Front (PF) deputy national youth chairman, Benja Siwila, has advised opposition political parties in Zambia–particularly the PF–to prioritize unity, humility, and inclusiveness if they are to win back the confidence of the electorate.

Mr. Siwila stated that Zambian voters tend to support political parties that present themselves as serious, hopeful, and capable of providing direction.

He appealed to the PF to “put its house in order” by accommodating individuals within and outside the party who could be more appealing to the Zambian people.

He further suggested that the PF should consider welcoming back former members who had left to form other political groupings, provided such individuals possessed presidential qualities, were admired by the public, and had the necessary experience to lead.

In his advice, Siwila emphasized the need for rebranding, pointing out that some leaders should pave the way for new leadership in various party structures in order to ensure the smooth running of activities.

He warned against retaining leaders who had outlived their usefulness.

Mr. Siwila also expressed concern that certain figures now presenting themselves as “messiahs” of the PF were previously not on good terms with the late President Edgar Chagwa Lungu, yet were attempting to capitalize on his death to mislead the party.

He recalled that part of the reason the late President Lungu had started embracing various individuals within and outside the PF was because of his belief in inclusiveness as a path to collective victory

Meanwhile, Siwila stressed that genuine PF members with sincere intentions should not have difficulties working with all those who were once embraced by President Lungu.