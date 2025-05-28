Six Candidates Successfully File Nominations for Lumezi Parliamentary By-election





The Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) has confirmed that six candidates successfully filed their nominations for the upcoming Lumezi Parliamentary by-election.





Wiseman Mvula of the Citizens First (CF) was the first to file his nomination, followed by Goodson Banda of the New Congress Party (NCP).





Isaiah Banda, representing the United Prosperous and Peaceful Zambia (UPPZ), was the third candidate to file in, followed by Independent candidate Pililah Mwanza.





The fifth candidate to submit his nomination was Manda Nebby of the Leadership Movement (LM), with Lufeyo Ngoma of the United Party for National Development (UPND) completing the list shortly before the nomination center closed.