Six foreign based players called up while Barbara Banda wont make Columbia clash

Zambia Senior Women National Team coach Bruce Mwape has named a 32-member provisional squad for the two international friendly matches against Columbia on November 12 and 15 in Cali.

Mwape has named number six foreign based players including CFF Zaragoza forward Rachael Nachula and the jet-heeled Rachael Kundananji who is on the books of CFF Madrid with Grace Chanda in Spain.

Others are Margaret Belemu, Misozi Zulu and Hazel Nali who all ply their trade in the Turksih women topflight.

The Cosafa champions will be entering residential camp this weekend after players feature for their respective clubs in the Zambian leagues.

Foreign based players will join directly in Cali where Zambia will be heightening its preparation for the FIFA Women’s World Cup to be co-hosted by Australia/New Zealand.

Skipper Barbra Banda is unavailable for the November FIFA Window following pandemic restrictions in China that demand prolonged quarantine.

Shanghai Shengli had allowed Banda to be part of the WAFCON (although she did not play) and Cosafa tournaments before returning to her base.

Banda will however be available for subsequent preparatory matches as the Copper Queens who are in Group C alongside Spain, Japan and Costa Rica step up preparations for the biggest sporting event in the women’s game.

FULL PROVISIONAL LIST

(GOALKEEPERS)

Leticia Lungu (Zesco Girls), Catherine Musonda (Indeni Roses), Eunice Sakala (Nkwazi Queens), Hazel Nali (Fatih Vatan Spor Kalubu-Turkey), Agness Banda (National Assembly)

(DEFENDERS)

Esther Banda (BUSA), Martha Tembo, Lushomo Mweemba, Agness Musesa, Esther Siamfuko (all Green Buffaloes), Pauline Zulu (Elite Ladies), Vast Phiri (Zesco Girls), Bertha Imponene (Police Doves), Margaret Belemu (Hakkarigucu Spor-Turkey), Judith Soko (Yasa Girls), Elizabeth Nachivula, Mary Mulenga (both Red Arrows)

(MIDFIELDERS)

Evarine Katongo (ZISD), Ireene Lungu (Green Buffaloes), Susan Banda, Mary Mambwe, Mary Wilombe (all Red Arrows), Avell Chitundu (Zesco Girls), Rhodah Chileshe (Indeni Roses), Eneless Phiri (Police Doves), Misozi Zulu (Hakkarigucu Spor), Siomala Mapepa (Elite Ladies), Grace Chanda (Madrid CFF-Spain)

(STRIKERS)

Ochumba Oseke Lubandji (Red Arrows), Prisca Chilufya (Red Arrows), Rachael Nachula (Zaragoza CFF-Spain), Rachael Kundananji (Madrid CFF-Spain)

FAZ Media