Six Impeachment Articles Filed Against Pete Hegseth—War Crimes, Illegal Strikes, and Classified Leaks



Arizona Rep. Yassamin Ansari, the first Iranian-American Democrat in Congress, dropped a bombshell Wednesday: six impeachment articles against Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, backed by 12 cosponsors. The charges? Specific, documented, and devastating.

Article by article, here’s what they’re nailing him for:



Launching war on Iran without Congress’s approval—direct violation of the Constitution, which reserves war declarations for Congress. Straight-up oath-breaking.



Recklessly endangering U.S. troops in the Middle East.

Greenlighting civilian attacks, like bombing a girls’ school in Minab, Iran.

Approving illegal “double-tap” strikes on civilian boats in the Caribbean.

Gross mishandling of classified military intel—echoing the Signalgate scandal where war plans leaked on a group chat.

Weaponizing and politicizing the U.S. military.



“Hegseth broke his oath to the Constitution, endangered American soldiers through unauthorized classified leaks, abused power, acted unbecoming of his office, and conducted unlawful military operations despite his duty to refuse,” Ansari declared.



This is the same guy who hosts monthly prayer sessions at the Pentagon, praying for “overwhelming violence” and quoting fake Bible verses from Pulp Fiction. The paranoid firer of the Army Chief of Staff. The blocker of promotions for Black officers and women. The guy flaunting a Bible emblazoned with the Crusader battle cry “Deus Vult.” All while claiming, “Nothing we’ve done put American soldiers at greater risk”—even as Pentagon data shows nearly 400 wounded and 13 dead.



These articles won’t see daylight while Republicans control the House—everyone knows it. But they’re now in the official record, naming the strikes, the school, the constitutional breaches. If Democrats flip the House in November, they’re ready to go.



Ansari put it bluntly: “Only Congress can declare war. His actions demand immediate removal.”

Thirteen lawmakers just formally accused the Defense Secretary of war crimes. This isn’t rhetoric. It’s official. 👍🥃