Six Nigerians Arrested in Thailand Over AI Deepfake Romance Scam



Thai authorities have apprehended six Nigerian nationals allegedly involved in operating an AI-powered romance scam syndicate from a luxury condominium in Nonthaburi, Thailand.





The investigation commenced following the bust of a cocaine trafficking operation in April, which led to the tracing of suspicious financial transactions to the suspects’ riverside apartment near Phra Nangklao Bridge.





On May 22, police conducted raids on three condo units, forcing entry after the suspects refused to open the doors.



One suspect attempted to escape via a balcony, while another hid in a bathroom and sent warning texts to accomplices.





Authorities confiscated 18 phones, three laptops, and bank documents, with some devices displaying active scam chats.





Investigators claim the group utilized AI-generated Western faces and fake video calls, posing as professionals such as pilots, U.S. soldiers, doctors, and engineers to deceive mostly older Thai women into fake relationships before demanding money for fake customs clearance fees.





The suspects are alleged to have operated with student visas without attending school or working legally.



All six individuals face immigration and illegal association charges, with potential fraud-related charges forthcoming.