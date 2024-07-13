Six severely mut!lated bodies of women wrapped in polythene bags have been found at an abandoned quarry used as a dumpsite in Kware near Mukuru kwa Njenga in Nairobi, Kenya.

The grim discovery made on Friday morning, July 12, 2024 has sent shockwaves through Mukuru kwa Njenga slums and beyond.

According to an eyewitness who spoke to Citizen Digital, the bodies had visible injuries and had been tied with ropes.

The eyewitness called on the government to investigate the killings to determine what happened to the women who are yet to be positively identified

“A woman came and told me that she dreamt of the whereabouts of her missing sister and wanted us to go and retrieve her body. We doubted her at first and as we approached the scene, spotted a wrapped polythene bag,” said the eyewitness.

“Upon examining the area, we found several bodies wrapped in the polythene bags with some being cut into pieces and tied with ropes. If they lived nearby, we would have heard of the reports which means that these bodies were transferred to this location. We want the government to investigate this matter.”

Police officers arrived and cordoned off the area.

The bodies were transferred to City Mortuary as the search gets underway to positively identify them.

Law Society of Kenya President Faith Odhiambo called for police to investigate the matter to establish what transpired.

“We need investigations to be done! Unacceptable,” she said.

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations in a statement, confirmed that six bodies have been retrieved from the abandoned quarry.

The DCI said that all six bodies were females and had been killed in the same mode.

The Director of Criminal Investigations Mohamed Amin, said the bodies were severely mutilated and were in various stages of decomposition

“Earlier today at approximately 1100hrs, the Embakasi Division Police and the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) responded to an urgent call from the public in the Villa area of Mukuru kwa Njenga,” Amin said.

“The alarm was raised following the discovery of six severely mutilated bodies, all female, in various stages of decomposition.”

He said the bodies were wrapped in nylon papers and reinforced with nylon ropes.

“The discovery was made at an abandoned quarry, currently filled with water and used as a dump site,”

Amin added that the Crime Scene Investigation (CSI) personnel from Embakasi quickly arrived at the scene, retrieving the bodies and documenting the area.

“The bodies have been transported to the Nairobi Funeral Home (City Mortuary) to await postmortem.

“Homicide detectives and officers from the Forensics Division of the DCI are currently analysing samples to identify the bodies,” he added.

The area has been cordoned off and designated as a crime scene as the investigation continues.

Amin called on Kenyans to cooperate with the authorities as investigations continue as probe continues.