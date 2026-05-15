SKY SHIELD: ISRAEL’S GIANT “DRONE NET” WAR DEFENCE STUNS BORDER



In a dramatic new twist to the escalating conflict on the Israel-Lebanon frontier, the Israel Defense Forces has reportedly rolled out a colossal anti-drone defence system using massive mesh netting to protect troops, vehicles and military positions from deadly Hezbollah FPV drone strikes.





According to online military intelligence reports, nearly 158,000 square metres of protective netting have already been deployed with an additional 188,000 square metres expected soon. The combined coverage is believed to be roughly equal to 20 full-size football pitches.





While the system may appear surprisingly low-tech compared to sophisticated missile defences, military observers say the giant mesh barriers are proving highly effective against fast-moving first-person-view kamikaze drones increasingly used in modern warfare.





The move highlights growing fears over the expanding drone threat in the volatile Middle East conflict, where cheap unmanned aircraft are reshaping battlefield tactics at terrifying speed.