SLAINED SUPREME LEADER’S WIFE KILLED BY ISRAEL AIRSTRIKES.



Mansoureh Khojasteh Bagherzadeh, widow of Iran’s late Supreme Leader, Ali Khamenei, has died after reportedly sustaining injuries in a recent joint United States and Israeli air strike in Tehran, Iranian media said today Monday.





She was 79.



According to reports by Iranian outlets, including Tasnim News Agency, Bagherzadeh was wounded during the same strike that killed her husband at their residential compound in the Iranian capital. She was said to have succumbed to her injuries several days later.





The air strike is believed to be part of the intensifying military confrontation between Iran on one side and the United States and Israel on the other. Iranian authorities have yet to provide detailed information about the exact circumstances surrounding her death.





Born in the holy city of Mashhad, Bagherzadeh was the sister of Hassan Khojaste Bagherzadeh, a former deputy director of Iran’s state broadcaster. Despite her husband’s long and prominent political career, she largely remained out of the public spotlight throughout his leadership.





Her death marks another significant development in the escalating conflict, which has heightened tensions across the Middle East in recent weeks.



