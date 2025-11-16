Slapdee dismisses Y Celeb beef as a “waste of time”



Zambian hip-hop heavyweight Slapdee has brushed off any ongoing tension with fellow artist Y Celeb, describing him as an “unworthy opponent” and stating that engaging in the feud would be a misuse of his energy.





LUSAKA, 15 November – Speaking during an appearance on Len’s Bar Podcast, the XYZ founder addressed the topic with apparent irritation, opting not to delve deep into the matter.





“I’ll keep it very short and simple unworthy opponent. You know what I mean?” Slapdee said. “I’m not supposed to be discussing that right now. So it’s like… not worth my time.”





The rapper, who has previously remained tight-lipped on the issue, made it clear that while he is capable of responding, he chooses not to waste his effort on something he deems beneath him.





“Don’t get it twisted. I’m still the same old me. I will get at you if I want to. But unworthy… it’s a waste of my time and energy,” he added.





The comments come amid speculation of a simmering rivalry between the two Zambian artists, with fans fueling the narrative across social media platforms. However, Slapdee’s latest remarks signal a desire to steer clear of unnecessary drama and focus on more significant endeavors.



Y Celeb has yet to publicly respond to the statement.



