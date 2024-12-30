Slot Hails World Class Salah For Setting Two Premier League Records

Liverpool’s Mohammed Salah scored a goal and recorded two assists in the 5-0 away win against West Ham to extend their lead on top of the log to eight points.

Salah continued his impressive form for Liverpool this season with another match-winning performance, setting two new records to further boost the team’s Premier League title hopes.

The Egyptian became the first player to register a goal, and an assist in eight different Premier League matches in a single season.

He has also been involved in 30 Premier League goals already in 18 games, the fewest appearances any player has needed to reach 30 goal involvements in a single campaign in the competition.

The 32-year-old has also recorded 23 assists in all competitions in 2024, the most by any Liverpool player in a single calendar year in the Premier League era.

Salah’s incredible form has led to another title dream for Liverpool, who have won 14 out of their 18 Premier League games under new coach, Arne Slot.

The Dutch manager has described Salah as the best player in the world following his impressive form in the 2024-25 season.

He said: “If you look at Mo (Salah) and his numbers, you can’t argue that (he’s the best player in the world) There are a lot of players out there with a lot of quality, but he is up there. He’s in a very good place, let’s hope he can stay like this for a long time.

“To control an away game is not easy, but we didn’t give the West Ham fans a lot to cheer about.

“It’s been a great year. I’ve had a whole year with only one loss (for him). There’s a very long way to go this season, but it’s been a very good first half.”

“Mo and the word extraordinary is something I’ve heard a lot in the last six months — he truly deserves this.

“We know what a player he is and we know what he’s able to do. But apart from that, he works really hard for the team also when the other team has the ball and yeah, we can only hope that he can keep bringing these performances in.

“But I would like to add that if he scores, there’s also a lead up to him scoring. So there are also other players that bring him in these positions, but if you bring Mo in these positions, he’s extraordinary. Definitely.”

Slot was also full of praise for his team for their dominant display against West Ham, which denied the hosts from having any shot on target all through the game.

He said: “The way we played with the ball, the amount of chances we created, and the control we took in an away game, which is always difficult. I don’t think we gave the West Ham fans a lot to cheer about today and that was the most important.

“Consistency, enough challenges will come starting with Man United at home which is a big game even if you don’t look at the league table. It’s nine games in January plus the first of February, that’s a lot.”

Similarly, West Ham coach, Julian Lopetegui also hailed Salah as the best player in the world, while describing Liverpool as the best team in the Premier League.

He said: “Mo Salah is at the moment one of the best players, even the best player in the world.

He added: “We are talking about the best team in the Premier League and one of the best in the world. In the first half the match was gone, so it was a tough game for us.”

Meanwhile, Mohammed Salah has revealed that he is not setting his sights on the individual accolades, but he is only interested in leading Liverpool to the Premier League title.

He said: “The only thing in my mind, to be fair, is I want Liverpool to win the league and I just want to be part of that. That’s the only thing I’ve really focused [on] since the beginning of the season. I will do my best for the team to win trophies.

“We are in the right direction but of course there are a few other teams really trying to catch up with us and they are very good teams. We just need to stay focused and humble, work hard and just go again.”

Up next for Liverpool is a home clash against Manchester United on Sunday, while West Ham takes on Manchester City.