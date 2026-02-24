Slovakia stops sending emergency electricity to Ukraine over Russian Oil



Slovakia has suspended emergency electricity exports to Ukraine as tensions escalate over the transit of Russian oil through Ukrainian territory.





Bratislava says the move follows disruptions affecting the Druzhba pipeline, a key route supplying Russian oil to Central Europe. Slovak officials argue the situation threatens national energy security and requires immediate protective measures.





The decision comes amid a broader regional dispute, with Hungary also blocking major EU financial aid to Ukraine over the same transit issue. Kyiv has warned the suspension could strain its energy system, particularly during periods of high demand caused by ongoing damage to infrastructure.





The disagreement highlights how energy routes and wartime sanctions are increasingly affecting relations between Ukraine and some of its European partners.