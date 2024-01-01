Smart Zambia National Coordinator Percy Chinyama Unveils Zambian Government’s Investment in ICT Infrastructure for National Development

By Munati Tv Correspondent

31/12/2023

Smart Zambia National Coordinator Percy Chinyama Unveils Zambian Government’s Investment in ICT Infrastructure for National Development. Speaking at a press briefing held on Friday, 22nd December 2023, Mr. Chinyama stated that the Zambian government had made a groundbreaking investment in ICT infrastructure to propel national development. The initiative, spearheaded by Smart Zambia Institute, aims to revolutionize access to digital services and connectivity across the country.

One of the key highlights of this investment is the procurement of over 500 Starlink kits, which are set to be delivered to local authorities. These kits will be deployed to all post offices, providing free internet access to the public. This strategic move is poised to facilitate seamless access to government digital services, empowering citizens with enhanced connectivity and access to critical resources.

Furthermore, in a bid to empower the youth, all 23 youth development centers spread across the nation will also receive Starlink kits. This endeavor underscores the government’s commitment to equipping the younger generation with the tools and resources necessary to thrive in an increasingly digital world.

The impact of this investment extends to the healthcare sector as well, with 600 health facilities slated to receive Starlink kits. Discussions with cooperating partners are underway to potentially double this number to 1,200 facilities. This expansion is directly linked to the introduction of the Electronic Health Record System, Smart Care Pro, which will centralize and streamline medical records, ensuring that every individual’s medical history is securely documented and easily accessible.

The role of Information and Communication Technologies (ICTs) in fostering national development cannot be overstated. By leveraging the power of ICT infrastructure, governments can enhance service delivery, promote transparency, and empower citizens with access to vital information and resources. In the Zambian context, this investment in ICT infrastructure represents a pivotal step towards bridging digital divides and harnessing the transformative potential of technology for the betterment of society.

As the nation embarks on this ambitious journey towards a more connected and digitally inclusive future, the government’s commitment to investing in ICT infrastructure stands as a testament to its dedication to driving progress and empowering its citizens in the digital age.