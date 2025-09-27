‎Snake Eyes and the Kirk Assassination: When the Script Becomes Flesh

‎A musing by Rev Walter Mwambazi

‎

‎Over the last few days, this story has gained some serious traction and caused such a buzz that even I had to go check everything out just to see if it all pans out, and guess what? It actually does to a very eerie degree.



‎

‎In short, this one is not easy to ignore. The number of items that have to match here are too many to be coincidence. If it was one item, perhaps it could be, but in this case, four items!

‎

‎As the saying goes, if it happens once, it’s just chance. Twice, it’s coincidence. Thrice? That’s definitely deliberate action somewhere.



‎

‎So, allow me to add my voice to the many voices out there and give my take. As usual I get these leaning toward my work as a watchman to warn you about the evil Babylon system and it’s end game.

‎

‎Let’s dig in now… shall we?

‎

‎🩸 Opening Scene: The Shot Heard Before the Credits Roll



‎

‎On September 10th, 2025, Charlie Kirk – founder of Turning Point USA and one of the most recognizable figures on the American right – was fatally shot in the neck while speaking at Utah Valley University. The shooter, Tyler Robinson, fired from an elevated position, echoing the sniper-like precision of a staged political hit. Within hours, the internet lit up – not just with grief and outrage, but with something eerier: a flood of comparisons to the 1998 film Snake Eyes, directed by Brian De Palma and starring Nicolas Cage and Gary Sinise.



‎

‎In Snake Eyes, the assassination of U.S. Secretary of Defense Charles Kirkland takes place during a boxing match. The victim is shot in the neck. The suspect? A man named Lincoln Tyler (aptly dubbed “Tyler The Executioner”). The date? Allegedly September 10th. The location? Trump Taj Mahal. The symbolism? Overwhelming.

‎



‎🧩 The Parallels That Refuse to Be Ignored

‎

‎Let’s lay out the puzzle pieces:

‎

‎👁️ In Snake Eyes (1998), the victim is Charles Kirkland, who is shot in the neck during a staged event on September 10, allegedly at the Trump Taj Mahal. The suspect is Lincoln Tyler, and the scene is layered with symbolism – Hurricane Jezebel, hidden cameras, and a staged fall, all pointing to themes of manipulation and spectacle.

‎



‎👁️ In the 2025 assassination of Charlie Kirk, the victim is Charles James Kirk, also shot in the neck on September 10, during a Trump ally’s event. The suspect is Tyler Robinson, and the surrounding elements evoke eerie resonance: a witchcraft article, an elevated shooter, and a scripted debate, suggesting orchestration and symbolic messaging.

‎

‎👁️ The convergence of names, dates, method, and symbolic cues between fiction and reality raises profound questions about narrative seeding, predictive programming, and spiritual discernment.



‎

‎The film opens with a 13-minute Steadicam sequence – a dizzying ballet of surveillance, deception, and spectacle. It’s not just cinema. It’s choreography. And it mirrors the real-world event: a public debate, a crowd, a fall, and a bullet.



‎

‎The shooter’s name, Tyler. The victim’s name, Charles Kirk. The neck wound. The Trump connection. The Jezebel hurricane in the film. The Jezebel article published days before the shooting. These are not coincidences. They are confessions.



‎

‎In reality five convergence items. Five! Think about that!

‎

‎🕵️ Beyond Predictive Programming: The Ritual of Revelation

‎

‎Now pay very close attention because I have written about this before, and this new “predictive programming” event proves further what I have always spoken about.



‎

‎I’ve spoken before about predictive programming – how films like Contagion foreshadowed COVID, how Collateral Damage aired just before 9/11, how The Simpsons seems to know tomorrow’s headlines. But Snake Eyes is different. It doesn’t just predict. It declares.



‎

‎This is the principle of hiding in plain sight – a karmic loophole used by elite architects of chaos. By embedding their intentions in fiction, they claim spiritual immunity. “We told you,” they say. “You just didn’t believe us.”

‎

‎It’s not entertainment. It’s mass priming. It’s ritual disclosure.



‎

‎Hollywood, in this framework, becomes not a dream factory but a temple of consent. The audience, lulled by popcorn and plot twists, unknowingly agrees to the terms of the next act. And when the act arrives – whether in a virus, a war, or a bullet – the ritual is complete.



‎

‎The writers certainly channel something very dark when writing these scripts, and this particular one proves the occultic power at work. This is dark prophecy but get this, it’s not about demonstrating fortune telling prowess, it’s about sealing further the power to program the masses into being ready for future events.

‎

‎This is how they are getting people ready for war, another mass pandemic, the obliteration of entire people’s, and the most profound—the coming of the False Messiah. I believe very strongly it will be a convergence of religion, politics and science.



‎

‎🔥 The Remnant Response: Eyes Wide Open, Hearts Anchored

‎

‎So what must the remnant do?

‎

‎🛡️ 1. Discern the Script: Recognize that the world stage is not random. It is written. But not all scripts are divine.

‎🛡️ 2. Reject Passive Consumption: Entertainment is no longer neutral. Vet what you watch. Decode what you hear.

‎🛡️ 3. Anchor in Scripture: The Word is the only script not authored by deception. It reveals the true plot: the rise of the antichrist, the great deception, and the call to endure.



‎🛡️ 4. Equip the Community: Teach others to see. Use symbolic frameworks, modular outlines, and layered discernment to awaken the sleeping.

‎🛡️ 5. Stay Watchful: The appearance of the antichrist will not come with a press release. It will come with a spectacle. Be ready.

‎



‎🎭 Final Curtain: Believe Everything But Your Eyes

‎

‎The Snake Eyes poster reads: “Believe everything but your eyes.” That’s not advice. It’s a warning. The eyes see the stage. But the spirit discerns the script. And the faithful must now choose: to be entertained, or to be equipped.



‎

‎As we speak many are already powerfully entranced by their gadgets—myself inclusive—and must be aware that the true predictive programming happening to us even as we speak is done via this platform and many like it. 🙆🏾‍♂️

‎

‎We’ve been warned!

‎

‎The assassination of Charlie Kirk was not just a tragedy. It was a signal. And the remnant must respond – not with fear, but with fire.