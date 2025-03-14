Snoop Dogg And Suge Knight’s Feud Heats Up Again: Here’s What It Is About This Time

It seems the bad blood between Snoop Dogg and Suge Knight, which has been boiling for a while, isn’t cooling off anytime soon.

Snoop Dogg and Suge Knight have been going at each other since early last year.

In February last year, Knight alleged that Snoop’s wife, Shante Broadus, was traveling to Hawaii with other men.

This time, the incarcerated Death Row Records co-founder is alleging that his ex-protégé is getting involved in Keefe D’s case.

This alleged claim was made in February 2024 when Suge spoke to The Art of Dialogue in a phone interview.

Duane “Keefe D” Davis, the alleged 2Pac killer, was arrested by Vegas police officers on September 29, 2023, in connection with the 1996 killing of the rap legend.

Keefe D, however, pleaded not guilty, and his trial is set to begin on Feb. 9, 2026.

Suge went on to insist Snoop attempted to get Keefe D released from beyond bars, stating in his prison-call interview with The Art of Dialogue that

“Since I’ve been in here, Snoop and other people have been trying to bail [Keefe D] out, because he is talking too much,”

Suge added that Snoop lied about visiting 2Pac in a Las Vegas hospital after the “Dear Mama” rapper was shot in September 1996.

He went on to say:

“That definitely didn’t happen. Snoop didn’t go to the hospital. That’s a lie.” He then suggested that Keefe D is revealing information about 2Pac’s death.

As usual, Snoop has addressed Knight’s allegations about his supposed connection to Keefe D and his claims of him trying to advocate for Tupac “2Pac” Shakur‘s accused killer Duane “Keefe D” Davis.

Snoop’s response to the post on The Art of Dialogue’s Instagram page writing:

“This nigga wants to stop talking about me mad because I own Death Row. I realise your real lies.”

However, it is also alleged that hip-hop producer Wack 100 even put up $112,000 to bail out Davis in June of 2024.

But a judge refused to accept the money because the court suspects Davis would have used his freedom to speak about the 2Pac slaying in a TV series.

Knight is serving a 28-year prison sentence for a voluntary manslaughter charge in 2018 after pleading guilty to hitting his friend, Terry Carter, with his Ford Raptor truck during a promotional video shoot for the “Straight Outta Compton” biographical movie.