Snoop Dogg gifts his wife three rings on her 50th birthday

Snoop Dogg and his wife, Shante Broadus, have been together for more than 30 years, and the veteran rapper reiterated his love for her when he gifted her three rings to mark her 50th birthday.

Per Complex, Snoop took his time to explain the significance of each ring when he presented them to her during her birthday party.

“The first ring is for when you became my girlfriend,” the 54-year-old said. “And that meant the world to me, because, in case people don’t know, you’re the only girlfriend I ever had in my whole life.”

The Sensual Seduction rapper, born Calvin Cordozar Broadus Jr., and Shante were students at Long Beach Polytechnic High School in California when they started dating. The couple were teenagers at the time.

“The second ring represents when you became my wife,” Snoop explained. “That was the joy of my life because we had two babies—then we eventually made another one, a beautiful daughter. We renewed our vows and did all the things we was supposed to do to stay down as a family.”

Snoop and Shante tied the knot in June 1997, and they share two sons and a daughter. They’re also grandparents.

“The last ring right here is to represent the love of my life,” he added. “So, boss lady, as you enter the fifth floor, enjoy it, live it up, have fun, spend money, and be a great wife, great mother, great grandmother, great daughter, great sister, great auntie, and a great friend. Grow into the person that your grandmother was.”

During a previous inyterview with PEOPLE, Snoop touched on their marriage and why it had stood the test of time.

“Find out what your companion loves the most and concentrate on doing it the most,” he shared. “That’s real love.”