Snoop Dogg says Queen Elizabeth was a fan of his, reminisces about when she came to his defense in 1994

Snoop Dogg fondly reminisces about his unique bond with the late Queen Elizabeth during an interview with DJ Jordan North on Capital FM. The “Drop It Like It’s Hot” rapper affectionately called the Queen “my girl” and claimed she was “a fan” of his music.

When asked about his plans in the U.K., Snoop said “I’ll go by the palace, see if they let me in,” referring to Buckingham Palace, according to People.

“Well, I’ve heard the future king, [Prince] William, is a huge Snoop fan,” North said, to which Snoop replied, “Well, the Queen was a fan too. Rest in peace to the Queen, that was my girl. You know what I’m saying?”

“So, just may want to go up and, you know, see what you do,” Snoop added.

This is not the first time the rapper has referred to his relationship with the Queen. Snoop has recounted how Queen Elizabeth came to his defense in 1994 when there was an attempt to ban him from the U.K. due to his first and second-degree murder charges.

During an interview with DJ Whoo Kid, the rapper recalled how the Queen intervened, allowing him to visit and perform in the country despite the controversy.

“Guess who came to my defense? Just take a guess,” he said during the interview. “The Queen. The Queen said, ‘This man has done nothing in our country. He can come.’ “

Snoop continued, “The Queen…bow down…when the Queen speaks, bow down. That’s [Prince] Harry and William’s grandmother, you dig?”

He claimed that it was Prince Harry and Prince William who urged Queen Elizabeth to support him, noting, “You think they weren’t there, saying, ‘Grandma, please let him in, grandma. He’s OK. We love his music.’ “

Snoop humorously mimicked Queen Elizabeth, saying, “‘You know Harry, I’ll let him in for you. He’s not so bad after all and he’s quite cute,’” and affectionately referred to her as “my gal.”

This fondness extended to him writing and releasing a song, “Wet,” in honor of Prince William’s bachelor party in 2010.

“When I heard the royal family wanted to have me perform in celebration of Prince William’s marriage, I knew I had to give them a little something. ‘Wet’ is the perfect anthem for Prince William or any playa to get the club smoking,” the star said at the time, per Rolling Stone.

Snoop’s chat with Capital FM came ahead of his appearance at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, where he carried the opening torch. He has also been serving as an NBC correspondent covering the games.