So-called “True Greens” are jealousy of  Hon. Brian Mundubile-  PF Chanda John Chimba

‼️Strong message to PF Leadership from Leaked audio with Dr. Chishimba Kambwili‼️





There is too much hatred and jealousy coming from the so-called “True Greens” against Hon. Brian Mundubile, a man who has simply offered himself to stand as PF President, just like other aspirants. Among all the contenders, Hon. Mundubile has received immense hostility from some senior PF leaders who believe they own the party and that whatever they want must automatically prevail.





However, that is not the reality on the ground. The majority of PF grassroots members, delegates, and party officials have rallied behind Hon. Mundubile and openly thrown their weight in support of him. Sadly, many of these individuals have since been “removed” from their positions by Ba Lubinda and his team. Their only crime was endorsing and supporting Hon. Mundubile.





Today, we heard a very disturbing phone conversation involving Hon. Chishimba Kambwili and PF IPS in Northern Province Mr Kasashi . In his usual style of bad politics, Hon. Kambwili was heard disrespecting, insulting, and displaying nothing but jealousy towards Hon. Mundubile.





The problem with Hon. Kambwili is that he believes he is more intelligent than everyone else. He thinks he is a better politician than everyone and considers himself the best, which is far from the truth. Hon. Kambwili is a tribalist, a politically expired figure, and a convicted individual who even served a jail term because of his reckless mouth. Such a person should never be allowed anywhere near power again, as he has the capacity to divide this nation if not carefully watched.





The time he spent in jail for his hatred and tribal remarks should have changed him, but unfortunately, it did not. He is quick to label others as criminals without reflecting on his own actions. He is loud-mouthed but cowardly, often collapsing when summoned by the police or sent to jail for his wrongdoing. I am glad that the government did not fall for his tricks when he pretended to be unwell during his incarceration.





As young people within the party, we will not seat back and watch a man who significantly contributed to PF’s loss in 2021 bully us or intimidate those he believes are better than him.



Chanda John Chimba

PF Youth Kabwata