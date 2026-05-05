SO CHIEF JUSTICE GETS PAID 2, 399 DOLLARS WHILE A DIPLOMAT OR ANYONE IN FOREIGN SERVICE GETS NOT LESS THAN 10, 000 DOLLARS AS SALARY

US$2,399 for the Chief Justice, US$10,000 for the Diploma: Let’s Respect Education

The Chief Justice of the Judiciary of Zambia — after years of law school, years at the Bar, years on the Bench, and a lifetime of reading law books thicker than concrete blocks — takes home K862,262.68 gross per year.

That’s K71,855.22 per month. After tax: K45,582.24. In real money: US$2,399.07.

Now bane, let’s respect education.

Funny how some of the loudest voices rubbishing the Judiciary proposed benefits today once enjoyed more than US$10,000 monthly salaries, free mansions, free school fees, free fuel — the full Netflix premium package — for jobs that required far less study as diplomats and First Secretaries in Foreign Service.

Awe sure. You can’t eat with both hands and still insult the farmers who grew the food. Let’s be serious.-koswe