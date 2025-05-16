SOBER, STEADY, READY: NED EXPLAINS WHY KALABA IS ZAMBIA’S BEST CHOICE



16th May 2025 | Ndola



The New Era Democratic Party (NED) has reaffirmed its endorsement of Citizens First (CF) Party President Harry Kalaba as its preferred presidential candidate ahead of the 2026 general elections.





Speaking during a high-level engagement with CF National Chairman Mr. John Mulenga in Ndola today, NED President Ms. Mwenya highlighted that the party’s support is based on a proven relationship and a shared vision for national transformation.





“I haven’t just known President Kalaba today—our journey began during our time in public service. I have witnessed his sober character, consistent focus, and integrity. Zambia will be safe under his leadership,” said Ms. Mwenya.





She reiterated that President Kalaba embodies the leadership qualities Zambians are yearning for—stability, vision, and moral clarity.



Her remarks echo sentiments shared earlier during a pastors’ meeting in Kapiri Mposhi District.





NED Secretary General Mr. Simon Mwanza confirmed that the party had consulted its structures nationwide following its departure from both the Tonse and United Kwacha Alliance (UKA) formations.



He said the membership overwhelmingly agreed to back Dr. Kalaba and the Citizens First Party.





“We conducted extensive consultations with our grassroots following our exit from Tonse and UKA. Our members are in full agreement—we will support Dr. Kalaba’s presidential bid and actively back CF candidates, including in the upcoming Lumezi by-election,” said Mr. Mwanza.





The NED leadership is currently conducting mobilization tours across the Copperbelt Province, meeting party structures in preparation for the 2026 tripartite elections.





