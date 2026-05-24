SOCIAL ANTHROPOLOGIST ACCUSES UPND OF WEAPONIZING REGISTRAR OF SOCIETIES AGAINST OPPOSITION



Social Anthropologist Dr. James Musonda has accused the UPND administration of weaponizing the Registrar of Societies against opposition political parties out of fear of political competition.





The accusations follow claims by the Patriots for Economic Progress -PEP- leadership that records at the Registrar of Societies had reclassified the party from a political organization to a church.





PEP further alleges that a deceased party official was listed as Secretary General, while officials at the Registrar of Societies reportedly stated that the changes were made from an internet café by an unidentified individual known as “Prince Care.”





Reacting to the development in an interview with Phoenix News, Dr. Musonda described the situation as unprecedented, questioning how unauthorized changes could be made to official party records.





He has also questioned the silence of the Registrar of Societies on the matter until nomination day.





Meanwhile, UPND National Spokesperson Cornelius Mweetwa has dismissed the allegations, stating that the ruling party has no involvement in the matter as it does not consider PEP a political threat.



Mr. Mweetwa added that the matter should be resolved through appropriate institutional channels, urging the opposition to address its internal challenges without attributing them to the ruling party.



PN