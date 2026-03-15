SOCIAL ANTHROPOLOGIST SAYS PF PAMODZI ALLIANCE RISKS COMPLICATING OPPOSITION POLITICS





By Raphael Mulenga



Social Anthropologist James Musonda has warned that the formation of the Patriotic Front-PF Pamodzi Alliance by a faction led by Given Lubinda risks creating further confusion within the opposition.





Dr. Musonda has described the move as a waste of time, particularly at a moment when several court cases involving the opposition party remain unresolved.





In an interview with Phoenix News, Dr. Musonda has noted that establishing new political formations under such circumstances could further complicate the internal dynamics of the PF.’





Meanwhile, Dr. Musonda has stated that there is nothing to celebrate about the recent court ruling on the pf leadership dispute, describing the outcome as a political gimmick that ultimately serves the interests of the ruling UPND.





The PF faction led by Given Lubinda last week announced the formation of a new political coalition called the PF Pamodzi Alliance, with the former ruling party serving as the anchor of the grouping.



PHOENIX NEWS