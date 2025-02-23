SOCIAL MEDIA, A MENACE, WE ARE DESTROYING EACH OTHER WITH FALSEHOODS – HICHILEMA



PRESIDENT Hakainde Hichilema has expressed concern over the growing number of social media users who are in the business of posting falsehoods in order to tarnish people’s reputations.





Officiating at this year’s Nc’wala Ceremony in Chipata yesterday, President Hichilema vowed to address social media abusers in order to deter would-be offenders.



This came to light after Paramount Chief Mpezeni through his spokesperson Dumisani Tembo raised concern over the growing trend of falsehoods on social media.





Mpezeni said it was disheartening to see senior government officials being victims of falsehoods on social media because of selfish individuals who want to tarnish their image.



And President Hichilema acknowledged that social media was indeed a danger to society which he said would be dealt with accordingly.





“The issue of social media. Social media is a menace. It will be dealt with because we are destroying each other with falsehoods,” said the Head of State.



The President further commended Chief Mpezeni for continuing the celebration of culture as it was important to every nation.





“People without culture are a people without character, culture is the backbone of who we are. Most of the very successful economies are anchored on strong culture, Japan, China the UK too values the heritage of the kings there. We need to learn something from there,” said President Hichilema.





The Head of State added that culture unites the country as it brings people together from all different walks of life.



He said his administration was committed to supporting traditional ceremonies in order to promote unity.





Meanwhile, Mpezeni asked President Hichilema to rename Mwami border to Nsingo border in order for the name to resonate with the people of Chipata.





The traditional leader added that there was need for government to guarantee a reliable market for his people whom he said had worked hard during this year’s farming season.





He also requested government to expedite the construction of dams in the city of Chipata so as to secure a future for his people.



Kalemba