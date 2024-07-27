Social media reports suggesting that HH held a caucus with the UPND MPs at which they discussed constitutional amendments are not only false but outrageous- BATUKE IMENDA

*STATEMENT FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE*



_Imenda cautions about lies_



Friday, 26 July 2024



*LUSAKA* – Social media reports suggesting that His Excellency Mr Hakainde Hichilema, President of the Republic of Zambia, held a caucus with the UPND members of Parliament at which they discussed constitutional amendments are not only false but outrageous.



Such lies peddled by purveyors of falsehood are a clear betrayal of freedom of expression that the President has strongly championed for years.



Whilst there was a meeting at State House, at no point was there a discussion concerning immunity of former President Edgar Lungu or indeed that of MPs who have been convicted by the courts of law.



It is a tradition for the President and the vice-president who is also Leader of government business in parliament and the top party leadership to have meetings with all Members of Parliament of the party whenever parliament resumes sitting or goes on recess.



The members of Parliament through their chief whip raised various issues of concern.



The constitutional issues or challenges that were read by Kabwe Central Member of Parliament Mrs Phiri on behalf of all the members of Parliament were among others, on the delimitation of the constituencies to which the President was candid and told the MPs that his office has no powers to bring any changes bordering on the constitution, which is solely a responsibility for parliament.



On non-constitutional issues he told the MPs that there are government department such as Electoral Commission of Zambia that are vested with the powers to carry out such an exercises.



We want to make it abundantly clear that the President respects the rule of law and would never interfere in the legislative process nor the solemn duty of the judiciary.



The Head of State emphasized on the need for members of parliament to spend more time in their respective constituencies with the electorate.



He advised the lawmakers to ensure full utilization of the Constituency Develeopment Fund, which is creating an indelible impact on the lives of majority Zambians.



It is, therefore, mischievous for anyone to deliberately mislead Zambians, especially on constitutional issues.



While the freedom of expression is enshrined in the Constitution, we would like to urge citizens to exercise it responsibly instead of engaging in falsehoods that have potential to cause discord in the country.



We take great exception to falsehood as it can have far-reaching consequences, including serving prison sentences by the perpetrators.



Citizens are also reminded that unbridled lies, as this case is, have potential to disrupt the peace we have long enjoyed, and the progress the UPND government has made on many fronts of our national endeavour.



The President is fully committed to turning around the economy left in ruins by the kleptocratic regime of the Patriotic Front.



This is in the midst of adverse climatic conditions that have caused an unprecedented drought.



President Huchilema and his government are more concerned with providing food for citizens, giving free education to millions of children, improved healthcare and living standards for all citizens.



The UPND government shall not be drawn into cheap political propaganda by sworn enemies of development and progress.

I would like to advise the opposition to learn to resolve their own organizational issues without maligning the ruling party.



In that regard, we urge Zambians to ignore the reported outcomes of the meeting.



God bless the Republic of Zambia



_*ISSUED BY: BATUKE IMENDA*_



*UPND SECRETARY GENERAL*