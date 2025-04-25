Social Media Stunned as Kanye West Reveals He Had a Tlof Tlof Relationship with His Male Cousin

Kanye West Claims He Had Incestuous Tlof Tlof Relationship with His Male Cousin in Shocking Confession

Kanye West, now known as Ye, has once again stunned the internet with an explosive and disturbing confession.

The 47-year-old rapper took to X (formerly Twitter) to claim that he had an incestuous relationship with a male cousin during his teenage years.



The admission came alongside the release of a clip for his new track, Cousins, further fueling the controversy.

In his post seen by Hindustan Times, West recalled finding his late mother’s “dirty magazines” as a teenager and showing them to his cousin, who is now serving a life sentence for murder. He shockingly admitted that they “acted out” what they saw in the explicit material.

“This song is called COUSINS about my cousin that’s locked in jail for life for killing a pregnant lady a few years after I told him we wouldn’t ‘look at dirty magazines together’ anymore,”Kanye West wrote.

He continued,

“Perhaps in my self-centered mess I felt it was my fault that I showed him those dirty magazines when he was 6 and then we acted out what we saw.”

The rapper concluded with an even more graphic statement:

“My dad had Playboy magazines but the magazines I found in the top of my mom’s closet were different. My name is Ye and I sucked my cousin’s d** till I was 14. Tweet sent.”

Incestuous Lyrics in New Track

West elaborated on the disturbing childhood experience in his new song, Cousins, with explicit lyrics:

“Hanging with my cousin reading dirty magazines. We seen some nas kiss, and we ain’t know what that st mean. Then we start reenacting everything that we had seen. That’s when I gave my cousin h*d.”

Social Media Reacts in Shock

The rapper’s confession has sent shockwaves across social media, with many users expressing disbelief and disgust. Some have questioned his mental state, while others have condemned the admission as inappropriate and disturbing.