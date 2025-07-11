Social media users raise R38,000 to gift cows to General Mkhwanazi for anti-corruption stand





In a powerful show of support, South Africans have raised over R38,000 on social media to buy two cows for KwaZulu-Natal Police Commissioner Lieutenant General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi.





The donation drive, started by X user Chris Excel, comes days after Mkhwanazi publicly exposed high-level corruption and political interference within the South African Police Service, sparking national debate and calls for accountability.





The campaign, launched on 6 July, quickly surpassed its R35,000 target, with plans to source the cows from a local black farmer and use a black-owned business for delivery emphasising community empowerment.





Supporters say the gesture is a thank you for Mkhwanazi’s bravery in speaking out, with many calling him “Lord Mkhwanazi” for his bold stand against corruption.