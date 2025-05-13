SOCIALIST PARTY ANNOUNCES PROTEST OVER THEFT OF DRUGS IN HEALTH FACILITIES



Lusaka… Tuesday May 13, 2025 — The Socialist Party (SP) has announced plans to hold a peaceful protest this Friday, May 16th, 2025, aimed at addressing the continued theft of medical drugs in Zambia’s public health system.





According to a statement issued by the party’s National Youth Secretary, Stanley Muba’sa, the protest will begin in the town centre, with participants assembling at the Freedom Statue before proceeding to State House.





Mr. Muba’sa stated that the protest would be conducted peacefully and within the confines of the law.





He said the demonstration was being organized in the interest of ordinary Zambians, who have been forced to buy essential medications from private pharmacies due to shortages in public health facilities.





He attributed these shortages to systematic theft and looting by a “clique of thieves.”



Mr. Muba’sa urged citizens to raise their voices against corruption, which he contended the current administration had failed to decisively confront.





He pointed to recent developments involving the United States ambassador to Zambia, Michael Gonzales, whose exposé on the matter led to a suspension of aid totaling K1.4 billion.





He went on to argue that the government’s inaction in stopping the theft of medical supplies was equivalent to endangering the lives of citizens.





Mr. Muba’sa further implied that some senior officials might be complicit, suggesting that their reluctance to act could be tied to personal benefit from the ongoing theft.





He criticized recent arrests of minor offenders in the scandal, calling them a public relations tactic designed to boost the image of the President and his administration.



“Citizens cannot be fooled. Donors cannot be cheated too,” he said.