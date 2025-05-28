SOCIALIST PARTY  BACKS TONSE ALLIANCE CANDIDATE IN LUMEZI

SP BACKS TONSE ALLIANCE CANDIDATE



Lumezi… Wednesday May 28, 2025 – The Socialist Party (SP) has declared support for Tonse Alliance Candidate Goodson Banda in the upcoming election in Lumezi.





SP President Dr Fred M’membe announced this on his official Facebook page.



Dr M’membe stated that SP would set up camp in Lumezi to boost efforts in securing victory for Banda.





He emphasised that Banda is also the Socialist Party’s candidate, expressing confidence that, with collective effort, success would be achieved.





Dr M’membe reiterated the party’s dedication to ensuring Banda’s triumph, signalling an intensified presence in Lumezi as part of the mobilisation strategy.