SOCIALIST PARTY CONDEMNS POLICE SUMMONS FOR DR. M’MEMBE



…calls out the UPND government for trying to silence dissent ahead of 2026 elections



Lusaka… Tuesday March 25, 2025



The Socialist Party (SP) has expressed strong opposition to the recent police summons issued to its President, Dr. Fred M’membe, describing the move as a direct attack on democracy.





In a statement released by the party’s Youth League Vice Chairperson for Administration, Nawa Sitali, the Socialist Party cited the ruling UPND of using state institutions to intimidate opposition leaders.





According to the statement, the summons comes at a time when Dr. M’membe has been vocal in opposing what the party termed as the UPND government’s “dubious attempts” to amend the Constitution for its own political advantage.





The Socialist Party contended that the government is determined to silence dissenting voices, particularly those critical of its leadership.



Mr Sitali stated that the UPND has consistently targeted the Socialist Party due to its unwavering stance against oppression, economic hardship, and political repression.





He emphasized that this was not merely an attack on Dr. M’membe but on the nation’s democratic values.



“We are fully aware that this move is calculated to eliminate strong opposition voices ahead of the 2026 elections,” Sitali said.





He further argued that the government fears Dr. M’membe’s growing influence and the increasing support for the Socialist revolution among Zambians.



The Socialist Party warned that it would not remain silent while the UPND allegedly violates the Constitution and undermines democracy to retain power.





Mr Sitali invoked the words of Martin Niemöller, adapted to reflect Zambia’s current political climate, urging citizens — particularly the youth — to speak out against oppression.



He emphasized that failure to resist these actions could lead to a situation where no one is left to defend democratic freedoms.





In a show of defiance, the Socialist Party announced plans to gather in large numbers at the Police Force Headquarters on Wednesday, March 26, to protest what it described as the government’s “desperate attempt” to suppress opposition voices.



Mr Sitali concluded the statement by calling on Zambians to stand united against any attempts to intimidate or silence those advocating for justice and democratic principles.