SOCIALIST PARTY  CONGRATULATES TONSE ALLIANCE FOR WINNING PETAUKE CENTRAL PARLIAMENTARY SEAT

SP CONGRATULATES NCP FOR WINNING PETAUKE CENTRAL PARLIAMENTARY SEAT



….says the victory for the opposition does not however mean the by-elections were free and fair





Petauke… Saturday February 8, 2025



The Socialist Party (SP) has congratulated the opposition National Congress Party (NCP) for winning the Petauke Central Parliamentary by-election.





SP Chief Presidential Advisor Brian Hapunda says the victory does not however mean the by-elections were free and fair.



Mr Hapunda says there was no level playing field in the just ended by-elections.





“As SP, we would like to take this opportunity to congratulate the opposition NCP for having won the Petauke Central Parliamentary seat. This victory comes at a time when all of us in the opposition did face difficulties to campaign in Petauke especially that there was no level playing field. This victory also demonstrates that nothing can stop decided people and that the UPND cannot win an election by depending on weaponising public funds, the ECZ and police,” he said.



“While many will be celebrating that democracy has won, the truth is that this victory is as a result of people getting frustrated and are annoyed by the UPND to deliver farming inputs on time, reduce mealie meal prices to K50 per 25kg as promised, reduce fuel prices to K10 per liter as they promised and loadshedding and many other promises that they made.”



He said it is unfortunate that District Commissioners have continued to campaign for UPND candidates during by-elections against the ethics of the civil service.





“So the fact that the victory had been recorded by the opposition does not mean in any way that the election was free and fair. It is on record that District Commissioners from across Eastern Province were in Petauke abusing their authority and yet this is against the civil service ethics as they are not allowed to campaign for political cadres. So this is the slap in the face of President Hakainde Hichilema and also the entire UPND leadership because they have been misleading themselves in the previous by-elections,” he stated.