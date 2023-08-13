Socialist Party Has Potential To Form Govt In 2026, Says Frank Bwalya As He Leaves Socialist Party

SOCIALIST HAS POTENTIAL TO FORM GOVERNMENT IN 2026, SAYS FRANK BWALYA AS HE LEAVES SP

Lusaka… Saturday, August 12, 2023

SOCIALIST Party Spokesperson Frank Bwalya says the opposition Socialist Party has potential to scoop the 2026 general election.

And Mr. Bwalya had resigned from SP as Spokesperson and Member.

“Friends, now that Cde Dr. Fred M’membe has acknowledged my Letter of Resignation, my termination of SP Membership, I can say that I am no longer a Member of the Socialist Party. I wrote a Letter of Resignation and I delivered it this morning.

“The President of the Socialist Party, dear Cde Dr. Fred M’membe has acknowledged it in very magnanimous words that have left me humbled and full of gratitude for the great time that I spent in the Socialist Party but time had come for me to move on. By moving on, I don’t mean to go to another party but moving on in terms of leaving the Socialist Party. I wished them well.”

Mr. Bwalya said the Socialist remains a great Party.

“I think it is a great Party with a lot of potential even to form Government in 2026. I have wished the leaders well and I have prayed that they wish me well as well in my future endeavors. Allow me to thank all of you. You have been very great to assist me in my official capacity as Spokesperson of the Socialist Party. You have been great. Your professionalism, your kindness, it is unmatched. So thank you very much,” he said.

Mr. Bwalya said he has no intentions of forming another party.

“The Bible says ‘the answer is no, say no. If the answer is yes, say yes’. Anything else is from the evil one.”

He also ruled out any possibilities of joining another party.

“It is not on my mind and it is not the reason that I have left the SP. Thank you, once more, you have been great. I love you all,” he said.

Meanwhile, Socialist Party General Secretary Dr Cosmas Musumali, says Comrade Frank Bwalya has notified the Party of his decision to leave.

“We thank him for the effort he exerted in building our party. We wish him all the best,” Dr. Musumali stated.