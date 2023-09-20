SOCIALIST PARTY IN SOUTHERN PROVINCE DOESN’T WANT TO SEE ECL MOVING AROUND

THE continued public appearances of former Republican President, Edgar Lungu, has unsettled embattled Southern Province Socialist Party Spokesperson, Masauso Lulanga.

Lulanga feels Lungu’s public antics where he is sometimes seen flashing the Patriotic Front-PF party symbol are meant to politically outshine President Hakainde Hichilema.

He accuses Lungu of always wanting to make Hichilema look unpopular in a manner of subtly presenting himself as an option, adding that the former Head of State seems to have a high appetite for power.

Meanwhile, State Counsel, John Sangwa, has urged the New Dawn Administration to let Lungu freely move about without any obstruction.

Sangwa adds that Lungu should be let to enjoy his rights, including contesting the 2026 General Elections if its within his scope.

http://radio.garden/listen/byta-fm-zambia/YsDAFNNN