SOCIALIST PARTY IS THE ONLY HOPE FOR ZAMBIA

…ensure that you send Dr Fred M’membe into State House in 2026 – Chrispin Chiinda

Lusaka, Saturday, January 7, 2023 ( Smart Eagles )

Munali Constituency Socialist Party (SP) 2026 aspiring lawmaker Chrispin Chiinda has tipped Zambians that the only hope they have out of the economic hardships they are grappling with is SP.

Chiinda, also known as Chris Mall, acknowledged the struggles citizens are going through, emanating from the high cost of living.

He also urged the residents to make Munali a stronghold for the Socialist Party.

The aspiring candidate said this during the Draughts Tournament finals in Chainda today.

“I want Chainda to be the stronghold for the Socialist Party. If here in Chainda President Fred M’membe can lose and I can also lose it means, we the people of Chainda have lost… In the Socialist Party, we believe in three things. Number on the list is peace, number two its equity, number three justice. Even in our respective, we want to be living in peace, we should be happy,” he said.

“In the Socialist Party we believe that we are all equal, there is no one who is better than the other. The Socialist Party government under the leadership of president Fred M’membe will ensure that the people in Chainda benefit from the opportunities that will be created. In the socialist we believe in uplifting the lives of others. Those doing businesses will have to be investing 10% of their earnings into the community. Socialist Party is the only hope for the Zambians. So in 2026, ensure that you vote for president Fred M’membe and for me as the area MP and the councilor that will be at that time picked.”

Meanwhile, the tournament which was launched in December last year has seen the winning team walking away with a K3,000.

And Mr Chiinda has revealed plans of making the tournament even bigger as he said the next one will be a “Munali Constituency Draft Tournament” where various wards will have to participate.

“We will go into other wards as well. We will go into Mtendere, we will go into Munali Ward, we will go into Kalingalinga then later on we will do the Munali Constituency competition,” he said.

“This is the first time we are doing a draft tournament here in Chainda and I know that some of the players are quite happy.”

