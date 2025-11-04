Socialist Party lawyer praises Hichilema over Tanzania trip



SOCIALIST Party lawyer and one of President Hakainde Hichilema’s strongest critics Simon Mwila has praised the Head of State for attending Tanzanian President Samia Suluhu’s inauguration, stating that the move was not about politics but about safeguarding Zambia’s economic interests.





https://www.facebook.co



Mwila said Tanzania was not just any other neighbour but one of Zambia’s most vital economic partners.





He explained that if the relationship between the two countries were strained, it could seriously affect the country’s economic performance.



He said Zambia benefits from Tanzania in many ways, particularly through trade, transport and energy cooperation.





Being landlocked, Zambia relies heavily on Tanzania’s Port of Dar es Salaam to import and export goods such as copper, fuel and machinery.



The TAZARA Railway connects Kapiri Mposhi in Zambia to Dar es Salaam, easing trade costs, while the TAZAMA Pipeline transports crude oil from Tanzania to Zambia for refining at INDENI in Ndola.





The two countries also trade in agricultural products, minerals, and manufactured goods, and are both members of SADC and COMESA, regional blocs that promote trade and investment.





In a Facebook post, Mwila said President Hichilema’s presence in Tanzania was not about endorsement, applause, or “learning about her mingalato,” as claimed by opposition figures, but about protecting Zambia’s economic lifelines.





“Sometimes leadership is about seeing beyond headlines and emotions. President Hakainde Hichilema’s decision to attend the inauguration of Tanzania’s president wasn’t about politics, it was about economics, strategy, and protecting Zambia’s long-term interests.”





“Our economies are tightly connected through TAZARA, TAZAMA, and multiple trade routes that keep our imports and exports flowing smoothly,” he explained.



He described President Hichilema’s move as mature and well calculated, saying it prioritised national prosperity over political gossip.





If Tanzania sneezes, Zambia catches a cold. Any instability there would directly affect our jobs, fuel, transport, and trade balance. That’s what smart diplomacy looks like: engaging where it matters and keeping the nation’s interests ahead of political noise.”



“I have been one of the President’s sharp critics on many issues, but on this one, I give him his flowers,” he said.





Mwila urged Zambians to rise above hate and partisan thinking when a good decision has been made.



“After all, let’s not forget that even our “tuma skiddes” from BeForward pass through Tanzania, and our beloved Nakonde rice comes from there.”





“So yes, whether we like it or not, our economic heartbeat is connected to theirs. And that’s exactly why this move deserves an applause,” said Mwila.



By Catherine Pule



Kalemba, November 4, 2025

He writes:

Sometimes leadership is about seeing beyond headlines and emotions. President Hakainde Hichilema’s decision to attend the inauguration of Tanzania’s president wasn’t about politics, it was about economics, strategy, and protecting Zambia’s long-term interests.





Tanzania isn’t just another neighbour. It’s one of our most vital economic partners. Our economies are tightly connected through TAZARA, TAZAMA, and multiple trade routes that keep our imports and exports flowing smoothly. If Tanzania sneezes, Zambia catches a cold. Any instability there would directly affect our jobs, fuel, transport, and trade balance.





So when President HH showed up, it wasn’t about endorsement, applause or “learning about her mingalato”.. I think it was about safeguarding Zambia’s economic lifelines. That’s what smart diplomacy looks like: engaging where it matters and keeping the nation’s interests ahead of political noise.





I have been one of the President’s sharp critics on many issues, but on this one, I give him his flowers. It was a mature and calculated move, one that prioritised national prosperity over political narratives and gossip.





Sometimes, ba Zambia let’s not just be blinded by our hate or political views. On this one, Mr. President, you played your cards right not for politics, but for the people.





After all, let’s not forget that even our “tuma skiddes” from BeForward pass through Tanzania, and our beloved Nakonde rice comes from there!





So yes, whether we like it or not, our economic heartbeat is connected to theirs. And that’s exactly why this move deserves an applause.  



Simon Mulenga Mwila Esq.

(DBA-Candidate, MBA, LLM, LLB, AHCZ, ASCZ, Commissioner for Oaths, Notary Public)