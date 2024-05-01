SOCIALIST  PARTY LEADER IN LUANGWA JOINS UPND

SP LEADER IN LUANGWA JOINS UPND

The Socialist Party in Lwangwa Chairperson Christopher Njovu defected to the ruling UPND party on Monday 29th April 2024 during a campaign meeting at Mpona Village for the Kaunga Ward By-election in Lwangwa District.

On hand to receive Njovu was UPND Director General for Media under the President Support Programme Frank Bwalya who described President Hakainde Hichilema as a leader who embraces all the people willing to work with him in developing Zambia.

Meanwhile, Njovu described the top leadership of the Socialist Party as heartless and highly dictatorial.

He said the good works of President Hichilema could not be ignored in the district citing the maternity wing at Kaunga, new teachers’ houses, classroom blocks and water reticulation systems done using Constituency Development Fund (CDF).

Njovu encouraged the people of Luangwa not to remain behind but work with the ruling party since it had proved to have a heart for the district and the country as a whole.

Bwalya led various UPND members including Chairperson for Lusaka Province Obvious Mwaliteteta, Sheal Mulyata, Lusaka Province Vice-Chairperson and the Campaign Manager for the by-election Anderson Banda.