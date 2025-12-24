SOCIALIST PARTY OFFICIAL SAM CHILANGA RESIGNS

Lusaka, December 24, 2025

A senior member of the Socialist Party, Sam Chilanga, has resigned from all his duties and positions within the party, citing personal business commitments as the reason for his departure.

In a resignation letter dated December 23, 2025, and addressed to the President of the Socialist Party Dr. Fred M’membe, Mr Chilanga informed party leadership that he had stepped down from all responsibilities with immediate effect.

Mr Chilanga stated that his decision was motivated by a desire to concentrate on his business interests.

He also emphasized the importance of appreciating efforts made by individuals serving within the party.

“I have resigned from all my duties and positions in the Socialist Party. The reasons are that I want to concentrate on my business,” he stated in the letter.