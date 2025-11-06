Socialist Party President Calls for Unity, Moral Leadership, and a New Revolutionary Vision for Zambia





Lusaka, Thursday, 6 November 2025



The Socialist Party President, Dr Fred M’membe, has called on all party members and Zambians across the country to remain focused, united, and committed to building a morally grounded political movement capable of transforming the nation.



In his statement, Dr M’membe emphasized that the true strength of the Socialist Party does not come from money or manipulation, but from unwavering moral conviction. He noted that Zambia is currently facing unusual and challenging times, which demand new approaches and a decisive shift away from the political practices of the past six decades.



Dr M’membe stated that today’s politics must be anchored in giving the people a better and happier life—both materially and spiritually. He added that this vision requires constructing leadership and governance systems that are honest, people-centered, and capable of delivering meaningful change.





He stressed that the enormous task ahead cannot be achieved by individuals alone. Instead, he called for collective effort involving all Zambians and their authentic leaders—traditional, religious, labour-based, and professional.





Citing the proverb “imfumu shitungululafye, abateka bantu,” he reaffirmed that while leaders may guide, it is ultimately the people who govern.





Dr M’membe explained that socialism is fundamentally about increasing citizens’ participation in decision-making at every level of society. He said socialism is the process of people deciding together, building together, and transforming their communities—and, in the process, transforming themselves. He described this collective progress as an expression of “fraternal love.”





He further called for forging strategic and permanent alliances with genuine leaders of the people, including traditional authorities, religious leaders, trade unionists, and professionals, to advance the struggle for a just and equitable Zambia.





Dr M’membe concluded by urging members to stay committed and focused on the party’s objectives, reaffirming the Socialist Party’s dedication to uplifting the lives of ordinary Zambians.



“Aluta continua,” he declared.