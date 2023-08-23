M’MEMBE CHARGED WITH ASSAULT, RELEASED ON BOND

Police in Lusaka have arrested and charged Socialist Party President Dr. Fred M’membe with one count of acts intended to cause grievous Bodily harm and two counts of assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

Ibex Hill Police station yesterday arrested and charged Dr. Fred M’membe aged 64 of house 7354 Nangwenya road in Lusaka for the offence of Acts intended to cause grievous Bodily harm contrary to Section 224 of the Penal Code Act Chapter 87 of the Laws of Zambia.

Dr. Fred M’membe has further been jointly arrested and charged with M/Daniel Mumba aged 44 of Chamboli in Kitwe for two counts of Assault Occasioning Actual Bodily Harm (OABH) contrary to Section 248 of the Penal Code Act chapter 87 of the Laws of Zambia.

Brief facts of the matter are that in the first count: It is alleged that Dr. Fred M’membe on April 8, 2023 between 14:00 hours and 18:45 hours at four ways Kamilamba at Mulilima area in Serenje District of the Central Province of the Republic of Zambia with intent to maim, disfigure or disable or do some grievous harm did shoot at M/Emmauel Simposya using a firearm pistol bearing serial number A7988 CZ 97B causing him to sustain injuries on the head.

In the second count: It is alleged that on April 8, 2023 between 14:00 hours and 18:45 hours at four ways Kamilamba at Mulilima area in Serenje District of the Central Police of the Republic of Zambia jointly and whilst acting together with M/Daniel Mumba and others persons unknown, did assault M/Emmanuel Simposya thereby occasioning an actual bodily harm on him.

And in the third count: It is alleged that Dr. Fred M’membe on April 8, 2023 between 14:00 hours and 18:45 hours at four ways Kamilamba at Mulilima area in Serenje District of the Central Province of the Republic of Zambia jointly and whilst acting together with M/Daniel Mumba and others Persons unknown did assault M/Haggai Kwenda thereby causing him occasioning actual bodily harm.

The duo have since been granted police bond but are expected to appear in court soon.