SOCIALIST PARTY REJECTS CLAIMS OF LEADERSHIP DIVISIONS

THE Socialist Party has distanced itself from claims alleging internal divisions within its leadership.

SP General Secretary Dr Cosmas Musumali emphasised that the organisation remains committed to its mission. Dr Musumali stressed that the party will not be diverted by attempts to spread confusion.

He underlined that the wave of disinformation is designed to distract the nation from governance failures. SP pointed out that the public must remain vigilant against such tactics.

Dr Musumali highlighted that questioning sources is essential in protecting the integrity of national dialogue. He remarked that verifying claims is the responsibility of both the media and citizens.

SP reiterated that signal jamming is nothing more than an effort to hijack the conversation. Dr Musumali affirmed that the Socialist Party will continue to focus on its message.

He observed that the party’s mission is clear and will not be compromised. SP stressed that it will not allow falsehoods to derail its agenda.

Dr Musumali declared that the Socialist Party stands firm in its principles and direction.