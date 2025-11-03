⬆️ BUILD-UP | Socialist Party turbulence after Kaunda’s ouster, Copperbelt youth chief quits



The Socialist Party’s weekend turned volatile. Hours after party leader Fred M’membe dropped Mobilisation Secretary Kelvin Kaunda from the Politburo for endorsing PF contender Brian Mundubile ahead of the PF’s November convention, Copperbelt Provincial Youth Chairperson Warren K. Mulenga tendered his resignation. His letter cites “increasingly undemocratic conduct,” intolerance of criticism, and a drift from accountability. The sequence lands as the opposition space reorganises for 2026 and as PF factions court external endorsements to project inevitability.





Kaunda’s removal followed his open backing of Mundubile, a move that cut across Socialist Party discipline and raised the cost of mixed loyalties. For M’membe, the sanction signals control over message and machinery. For rivals, it hands them an organising story: that the Socialist Party punishes dissent while preaching people-driven renewal. Mulenga’s exit weaponises that story from inside the tent, using language that paints centralisation as moral decline rather than tactical discipline.





The Copperbelt angle matters. The province is a turnout engine and a barometer for working-class patience. Losing a provincial youth chief after a high-profile firing risks a cascade among organisers who value autonomy. If more ward and constituency youth leaders go quiet or defect, the party’s ground game in mining towns and peri-urban belts thins at the very moment voter registration controversies demand granular mobilisation.





PF strategists will read this as opportunity. Mundubile’s camp has been building a “broad tent” image inside PF while projecting competence to undecided voters. An estranged Socialist Party youth network on the Copperbelt could be nudged toward PF structures or persuaded to sit out the cycle. Either outcome helps PF.





The question is whether PF can translate elite endorsements and social-media momentum into lists, logistics, and legal compliance for 2026.





For the Socialist Party, the communications problem is structural. The brand is built on justice, participation, and internal debate. Publicly cashiering a senior organiser for crossing lines, then losing a provincial youth chair who alleges fear and conformity, creates a narrative gap between creed and practice. Closing that gap requires visible, rules-bound disciplinary processes, transparent appeals, and a practical path back for errant cadres who command local respect.





The timing compounds risk. Opposition parties are trying to capitalise on frustration over prices and power cuts while the voter-roll drive sputters. Any week spent managing feuds is a week lost to fieldwork. The Socialist Party must show that discipline improves campaign focus rather than draining capacity. That means immediate replacement structures on the Copperbelt, a documented mobilisation plan, and surrogate voices who can defend the Kaunda decision without sounding vindictive.





Mundubile’s name keeps surfacing across rival parties for a reason. He projects steadiness, avoids incendiary rhetoric, and works provincial circuits methodically. Endorsements like Kaunda’s are less about ideology than about perceived viability. If the Socialist Party looks brittle and PF looks organised, swing activists will drift to where they see a path to power. That drift is quiet, cumulative, and hard to reverse once it settles.





The broader opposition picture is unsettled. PF still must navigate court cases, leadership legitimacy, and a convention that could unify or fracture. The Socialist Party is trying to convert digital resonance into ward-level muscle while fending off charges of centralism. New platforms are testing their voices but lack durable structures. In that flux, discipline decisions reverberate beyond a single party; they shape activist calculus about where to invest time, transport, and risk.





Bottom line: Kaunda’s firing asserts control but invites a contest over credibility. Mulenga’s resignation turns an internal reprimand into a province-wide organising question. If the Socialist Party can stabilise Copperbelt operations and show that discipline strengthens performance, the damage can be contained. If defections spread, PF and other rivals will harvest the fallout in the very constituencies where margins decide national outcomes.



