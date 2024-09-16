SOCIALIST PARTY URGES RESILIENCE AMID CHALLENGES



….as M’membe claims victory at the 2nd National Congress, marking a new direction for leadership.



Lusaka… Monday, September 16, 2024



The Socialist Party in Zambia has called for resilience and hope among its members as the nation grapples with economic hardships.



Dr. Fred M’membe’s election as the party leader, reaffirmed the party’s commitment to addressing economic injustice, poverty, and the mistreatment of the working class.



At the 2nd National Congress, Raphael Chiposwa being the returning officer, announced Dr. M’membe’s election as party president.



Dr. M’membe’s uncontested victory highlighted strong confidence in his leadership, and the announcement was met with enthusiastic applause from the delegates.



Meanwhile, party General Secretary Dr. Cosmas Musumali detailed key decisions from the conference, including the restructuring of leadership roles.



Notably, two Deputy General Secretary positions were introduced for election with Faston Mwale as Deputy General Secretary for Politics and Maximo Mutambo as Deputy General Secretary for Administration.



Other key elected officials included Dr. Chris Mwikisa as General Treasurer, Akende Chunduma as Secretary for Elections and International Relations, Kelvin Kaunda as Secretary for Mobilization and Gilbert Mumba as Secretary for Security.



Dr. M’membe expressed his gratitude to the party Congress for their trust and support.



“This position is not for personal ambition. We are here with a single purpose: to serve our country effectively,” he stated.



He emphasized that the leadership is driven by a commitment to the Zambian people, not personal gain.



Dr. M’membe reaffirmed his dedication to the party’s goals and stressed the importance of learning from past mistakes to better serve the nation.



He reiterated that the Socialist Party’s core objectives—combating economic exploitation, poverty, and mistreatment—have remained unchanged since the party’s inception in September 2019.



Despite current economic challenges such as rising living costs and difficulties accessing essential resources, the party’s mission remains steadfast.



Dr. M’membe highlighted the need for ethical leadership and the importance of addressing past errors.



Advocating for a revolutionary approach to Zambia’s politics, Dr. M’membe called for a departure from outdated methods.



He emphasized the need for both material and spiritual improvements in people’s lives and urged unity across traditional, religious, and professional sectors to enhance governance and community empowerment.



In his closing remarks, Dr. M’membe urged for leadership based on compassion, unity, and discipline. “With God’s grace and love, we will prevail,” he declared, encouraging party members to remain hopeful and committed despite ongoing challenges.



On international matters, Dr. M’membe expressed support for Venezuela’s elections while condemning U.S. interference.



He addressed the Ukraine-Russia conflict, criticizing NATO’s expansion and U.S. involvement as factors exacerbating the crisis, and called for diplomacy and negotiations to resolve the situation.



Domestically, Dr. M’membe acknowledged Zambia’s economic difficulties but urged perseverance and collective effort to overcome them.



He reassured that the Socialist Party would continue to fight for the nation’s economic and social well-being.



The conference concluded with Dr. M’membe’s call for ethical and compassionate leadership.



Delegates left with renewed optimism, confident in the direction of the party under his leadership.



Dr. Musumali also praised Dr. M’membe’s resilience and commitment, noting the challenges he has faced, including past arrests.



He emphasized the importance of having a leader who genuinely understands and serves the needs of the people.



“Dr. M’membe’s election signifies a renewed confidence in his ability to lead and serve effectively,” Dr. Musumali concluded.

Credit: zambia24