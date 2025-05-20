SOCIALIST PARTY ZAMBIA EXPRESSES SOLIDARITY WITH VENEZUELA AHEAD OF CRUCIAL ELECTIONS



Lusaka… Tuesday May 20, 2025 — The Socialist Party of Zambia has declared its unwavering support for the people and government of Venezuela as they prepare for critical parliamentary and governorship elections scheduled for this Sunday.







In a statement released by the party’s president, Dr. Fred

M’membe, the Socialist Party commended the leadership of President Nicolás Maduro and praised the resilience of the Venezuelan people amid “difficult conditions,” including economic sanctions, external pressures, and misinformation campaigns.



Dr. M’membe said that despite these challenges, the Venezuelan government had remained committed to the principles of democracy, sovereignty, and social justice.





He emphasized that the upcoming elections stood as a testament to the revolutionary spirit of the Venezuelan people and their determination to pursue a path free from imperialist influence.





The Socialist Party also lauded the “courage, determination, and dignity” with which Venezuelans had defended their independence and social gains.



According to Dr. M’membe, Venezuela’s struggle served as an inspiration for nations around the world that are seeking genuine sovereignty and development centered on the needs of the people.





The Socialist Party called upon the international community to respect the democratic will of the Venezuelan electorate and to refrain from any form of interventionism, destabilization, or economic aggression.





“As socialists,” Dr. M’membe stated, “we understand the difficulties of the road to justice and equality, but we also recognize the power of international solidarity.”





He reaffirmed the party’s support for President Maduro and the Bolivarian Revolution, expressing hope that the upcoming elections would strengthen its democratic legitimacy.





The statement concluded with rallying cries celebrating the revolutionary legacy of Simón Bolívar and Hugo Chávez, and affirming the Socialist Party’s commitment to international socialism.