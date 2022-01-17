

BY HON MUNSANJE

SOCIETY AND MEN: FATHERING SOMEONE’S CHILDREN IS PAINFUL, LUSAMBO CASE STUDY!

I can’t remain silence anymore. I have to defend Bowman and other men ill-talked for allegedly having abandoned their children when infact they are of other irresponsible and financially incapacitated men.

Guys, I am not saying Lusambo doesn’t have a child with madam Cowham. He might have one or two. I feel the issue of him fathering all children is NOT TRUE. But, for madam Cowham to allege that, she might have a reason.

Personally, in Choma, when I was still a student at UNZA, I was made to accept impregnating a girl I had met in the period of 12 months. I was forced but after that, the real father emerged. Those allegations dented my Christian reputation then.

Today, because of reasons I can’t speculate here, Lusambo is alleged to have fathered the children he doesn’t know. Why has this issue come to light now? Why not when this woman had 1, or 2, or 3 children? OK, over the years, madam Cowham has been in serious relationship, why?

I hear that one child for madam Cowham is with sisters to Lusambo? If all the children are for Lusambo, why did madam Cowham allow his sisters custody of ONLY one child?

Why then, do we have a coincidence of this Copperbelt man that is claiming to father madam Cowham’s first born child? I see a scenario that happened with me here. Society must change and think for us men too.

If someone fathers a child, in whatever financial situation that he may be, please ladies, point at him and HIM ONLY as the real and biological father. Never point at someone based on his wealth and vision in life.

If you do so, that vision man can even still come back to you for marriage because then, he will understand your situation and the mistake you made. Look what is happening now? One child having two fathers?

Again, for Madam Cowham to have four or five children with Lusambo, as she claims, Lusambo’s parents might have visited madam Cowham’s. What was their earlier agreement as parents if really, Lusambo is the father to all madam Cowham’s children?

Friends, I see witch hunt here and the PHD syndrome working against Bowman. As we judge him, let’s realize wrong fatherly pointing by women too. Many of you men are fathers, today, for children that aren’t biologically yours but you were weak to deny that.

When I see a roof of a house today, I see an orphanage not known by the Director who happens to be the husband.