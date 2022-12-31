Society Must Condemn Those That Insult The Presidency- Bishop John Mambo

Press Statement for immediate release by Bishop John Mambo

31st December 2022

SOCIETY MUST CONDEMN THOSE THAT INSULT THE PRESIDENCY.

I was saddened to watch my brother Chilufya Tayali take to the microphone calling President Hakainde Hichilema a mentally disturbed person, two days after the repealing of the criminal defamation of the President law.

It was clear from Mr Tayali’s constant references of “we” and his struggle in pronouncing the medical terms he refered the President to, that he had been sent by a group of individuals who have a common culture of exhibiting bitterness through insults and the preaching of hate.

It was also clear that Mr Tayali has been sent to test the waters of the repealed law, but it is not my intention or duty to dwell on the political dynamics of this strategy by whoever is involved. My duty is to sternly alert society that if we sit aside and let insults define our values or standards of behaviour, posterity will judge us harshly for willingly raising and endorsing a dysfunctional generation.

Laws are created to serve society and shape morals promote peace and public policies and facilitate freedom and the future of the nation. However the criminal defamation of the President was a bad law that impinged on certain basic freedoms which past Presidents had used to punish political opponents.

Now that it is no longer in the statutes, it’s now the duty of ordinary citizens of goodwill, with the help of the Church and Traditional leadership to call on our Christian values from the Bible and our Ubuntu cultural norms passed on from generations gone by, and condemn individuals under the guise of politics who perpetuate offensive discourse through the excuse of freedom of opinion and expression.

Even as we go about doing our business as communities, let’s be reminded of our Christian values arising from the declaration of Zambia as a Christian nation. Let us be firm but sober and respectful in correcting one another other, and in doing so let’s not drink from the poisonous chalice of hate and bitterness, but from the cup of brotherly fellowship and love.

Happy New year,

Bishop John Mambo,

Chikondi Foundation.