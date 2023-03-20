SOLDIER GETS PRESIDENTIAL PROMOTION

ON Friday, March 18, Sergeant Lwando Abel received an unexpected opportunity for promotion from President Hakainde Hichilema on a very unexpected occasion.

Sergeant Lwando was the only non-commissioned officer on the induction parade of 29 commissioned officers, making the total number 30.

The 36-year-old was promoted from corporal to sergeant by the President for his interest in serving the nation through the Special Forces Corps after attempting twice the operatives’ training.

Sgt Lwando was born in Milambo village in Mansa district to parents Abel Lwando and Joyce Chileya, who are both small-scale farmers.

He started school at Mulumbi Primary School in 1997, where he went up to grade seven.

In 2002, he moved to Ndola on the Copperbelt to live with his cousin, Evans Ng’andwe and resumed his high school education at Tag Argan High School, which he completed in 2007.

In 2019, Sgt Lwando joined the Army, passed out under the corp of the Zambia Army Infantry, and volunteered to join the Special Forces Corps in 2021.

Despite the hurdles associated with Special Forces training, Sgt Lwando has attributed his achievement to perseverance and determination, and he didn’t want to believe that it was not possible for him to finish the training.

In the Special Forces Corps, Sgt Lwando is a member of the 48 Marine Unit.

The Marine Unit of the Special Forces is responsible for tackling any mission given by the commander-in-chief, including counterterrorism, heliborne operations, maritime operations, parachute operations, urban operations, climbing operations, and many more operations. In peacetime, the units undertake operations in conjunction with the DMMU.

In commending him, his commanding officer, Lieutenant Colonel Bright Tatile, describes Sgt Lwando as a good soldier with a strong work ethic.

A devoted and baptized member of the Catholic Church, Sgt Lwando dedicates his great achievement to God first, his parents, and his brother-in-law, Ng’andwe, who encouraged him to join the Army.

In the Army, only promotions of commissioned officers, whose ranks start with Second Lieutenant, are a preserve of the President, while non-commissioned officers, whose ranks range from corporal to warrant officer class two, are promoted by the Commander through the authority of the President in a government gazette, making Sgt Lwando a lucky one.

Special Forces are a strategic asset and force multiplier for the Commander-in-Chief of the Defence Force and can only be deployed at his word.

It is for this reason that Mr Hakainde Hichilema, President of the Republic of Zambia and Commander in Chief of the Defence Force, took the opportunity to honour the event by inducting the 30 Special Forces Operatives into the Special Forces Corps.

