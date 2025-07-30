Soldier trampled by elephants during border patrol in SA

Soldier trampled by elephants during border patrol in Limpopo



Private Xavier Raynard, a SANDF soldier from the 10 Anti-Aircraft Regiment, was killed on July 27, 2025, during a routine border patrol near the Limpopo River in Musina, close to the Zimbabwe border.





He was trampled to death by a herd of elephants while on Operation Corona duties, approximately 300 meters from the SANDF’s Madimbo base.





His body was recovered the following day, along with his service weapon, and the incident is under investigation by SANDF authorities in collaboration with environmental and wildlife officials.





Raynard’s family in Kimberley, Northern Cape, has been notified, and psychosocial support is being provided to them and his unit.