Soldiers (39) bashes wife (44) for leaving him behind in the bar

A member of Zimbabwe National Army (ZNA) was dragged to Plumtree magistrates courts after he assaulted his wife for leaving him behind while going to a bar.

Arnold Nyoni (39) pleaded guilty to assault charges and malicious damage of property before magistrate Joshua Nembaware .

Nembaware slapped the soldier with US$350 fine or two months in jail for assault charges and US$150 for malicious damage of property.

Prosecutor Sheilla Nyathi told the court that on June 27, Nyoni had followed his wife Shawukwele Dube (44) at a bar and accused her leaving him behind while coming to the bar.

He ordered his wife to go home upon arrival he assaulted her twice with open hands and also destroyed a decorder in that chaos.

A police report was filed leading to the arrest of the solder.